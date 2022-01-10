Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 27, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 there were 62 calls for service, 18 traffic tickets issued, and they responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Scott A Rougeau, age 35 of Ithaca, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Rougeau was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Anthony L Kuzda, age 26 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Speed in Zone (Violation) and Tinted Windows (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Kuzda was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.