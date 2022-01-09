Honoring and Remembering Veterans

Posted By: psadvert January 9, 2022

Last month, Carol Mott placed wreaths at the entrance of the Highland Cemetery in Richford for Wreaths Across America, a national effort. This year her grandson, Jacob Morgan, joined her to place wreaths on the graves of his great grandfather, World War II veteran James E. Searles, and his great great uncle, World War II and Korean War veteran Grant W. Livermore. 

Jacob Morgan places a wreath on the grave of his great grandfather, World War II veteran James E. Searles. Provided photo.

It was truly a learning experience for 12-year-old Jacob, according to Mott. 

A wreath is placed at the veterans’ memorial stone in front of the Richford Congregational Church. Provided photo.

Ken and Carol Mott also placed a wreath at the veterans’ memorial stone in front of the Richford Congregational Church.  

The grave of World War II veteran James E. Searles. Provided photo.

