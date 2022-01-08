Apalachin Lions complete successful Christmas Basket Program

The Apalachin Lions, serving the Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows area, recently announced the successful completion of the annual Christmas Basket Program. The club, as part of the program, delivered toys and grocery gift certificates to families throughout its service area.

This significant undertaking is supported by many local people and institutions, and could not be undertaken without community support, according to Lion Terry White.

Every year the Little Meadows community is a major contributor to the program. This year coordinated by Rusty’s Cabin and White Tails Bar and Grill, the community collected and donated two pickup trucks of toys and a significant amount of cash, all of which is distributed to local families in need of assistance.