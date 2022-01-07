Learn Spinning and Weaving

The Shuttles & Spindles Guild is inviting the community to join them for free spinning and weaving lessons, or to just stop by and watch. They will be demonstrating in Newark Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three Saturdays, Jan. 7, Feb. 12, and March 12.

Part of the Newark Valley Historical Society for the past 25 years, this group meets in the Noble Room on the first floor of the Post Office Building. Guests may try their equipment or bring their own. All who are interested are invited to participate, whatever skill level.

For more information, contact Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.