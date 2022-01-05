Maine-Endwell High School graduate Andrew DeSantis earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University

Posted By: psadvert January 5, 2022

Andrew DeSantis, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

DeSantis is a Biology major and a graduate of Maine-Endwell High School, and is from Endicott, N.Y.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

