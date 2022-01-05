Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital accepts baby book donation

The Alpha Zeta chapter of the Delta Kappa Society recently made a donation of more than 200 baby books to the First Impressions Birthing Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

The books will be given to new mothers and infants when they leave the hospital. The aim of this project, now in its 22nd year, is to encourage new parents to read to their children in order to help develop a love of reading from a young age.

Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honorary society of women educators. The society promotes professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education. The local Alpha Zeta chapter is comprised of educators from Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, Towanda, Troy and Sullivan County school districts.