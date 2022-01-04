Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi I’m Jade, can you help me? My life is like a roller coaster ride. I was living on the riverbank behind the Hampton Inn with my family and then my Mom and my siblings started disappearing, one by one. Then someone by the name of Gail caught me and we were reunited at Gail’s house.

Then they started to disappear again. First my mom, and now two of my brothers and my little sister are planning on leaving and I will be alone again. I understand they are finding families that want to take care of them and love them and spoil them. Is there a family out there that would like to take me home?

I’m 9-months old and I guess I’m small compared to my brothers, but I am a very sweet little girl. I am a little shy and would prefer a quieter household. Loud noises and chaos are stressful to me. Other than that I would make a wonderful pet for someone who appreciates a quiet kitty.

I don’t mind other cats, but I’m not sure about dogs or small children who may want to pull on my tail. I have a very nice temperament if you like quiet kitties. I would like a chance to find a home like the rest of my family.

If you think that you could love a sweet little girl like me could you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask her about Jade? I will be waiting.

If you want to help Gail by donating, because I guess it costs quite a bit to take care of all of us and our vet bills are very costly too, you can make out your checks to Gail Ghinger and send them to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.