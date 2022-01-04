Guthrie Clinic offers next day COVID-19 booster appointments

Guthrie Clinic is now offering appointments for COVID-19 boosters, including same or next-day appointments at select locations.

Patients are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, where they can select a time and location that meets their needs. Appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 1-866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743). The brand of booster will vary by location and more appointments are added daily.

Current Guthrie Clinic locations with availability include Sayre, Big Flats, Canton, Corning Centerway, Troy, and Wellsboro.

To be eligible for the booster, according to representatives from Guthrie Clinic, you must be at least 18 years old and have received the final dose of your initial COVID-19 vaccine series six or more months ago for patients who received the Modera or Pfizer vaccine, or at least two months ago for patients who received the Janssen vaccine.

In a prepared release from Guthrie Clinic, they wrote, “The CDC’s recommendations currently permit receiving a COVID-19 booster vaccine type that is different from what you received for your initial vaccine series. Waiting for a specific type of booster may impact when you are able to get an appointment.”