Making the Holidays a bit brighter!

Tioga County Tourism was once again host to the annual Light Up Driving Tour during the holiday season, and running through Dec. 24. The display of lights allowed participants to cruise down the lit up roads, taking in the magnitude of the displays.

On one popular road, Maryvale Drive in Apalachin, N.Y., almost every house on the road had a spectacular display of lights; some telling a story. On one home, Frozen, the popular animated film featuring Anna and Elsa, was projected on the side of the home and as lights from surrounding displays illuminated the journey uphill and through the display.

For this year’s Light Up Driving Tour, both a printed and digital map of the tour was available for in-town and out-of-town guests through the county’s tourism office, located in the Visitor’s Center on Front Street in Owego, N.Y.

Visitors, both local and from out of town, were also encouraged by Tioga County Tourism to visit area businesses along the way to do some shopping, stop for dinner, or to maybe get some holiday treats and warm drinks to take along on the drive.

You can learn more about the program, as well as other Tourism activities and information online at www.experiencetioga.com or by calling (607) 687-7440.