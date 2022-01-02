What’s Happening for the week of January 2, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

JANUARY

Borax Crystal Snowflakes Take and Make Kits for the month of January, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Eten. Call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kits.

JANUARY 3

The First Special and Organizational Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

LEGOs Free Build Tuesday, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

JANUARY 5

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Snowflakes. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages welcome. Bring a game to play with the group.

JANUARY 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

JANUARY 7

VFW Friday Dinner – Chicken Parm with Spaghetti, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about winter, sing songs, and make a craft. We will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited to attend.

JANUARY 8

7th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial Free Throw Knights of Columbus Championship for all boys and girls ages nine through 14, 10 a.m., Tioga Central High School gym. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

JANUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

JANUARY 11

The First Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2022, noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 12

Spencer Play Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Mittens. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

JANUARY 14

VFW Friday Dinner – Beef Stroganoff with Peas, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 15

Karaoke with DJ Thadeus, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Community Winter Dance, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, Schoolhouse Road, Warren Center, Pa. The cost is $10 per person. Snacks and drinks provided. A short group lesson begins at 6 p.m.

JANUARY 19

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Penguins. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

JANUARY 20

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

JANUARY 21

VFW Friday Dinner – Hawaiian Pork, Rice with Vegetable Kabob, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 26

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Digging for Dinosaurs. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

JANUARY 28

VFW Friday Dinner – Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Book Club – The Midnight Library By Matt Haig, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JANUARY 29

Karaoke with Tommy D., 5 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

FEBRUARY 2

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Castle Fun. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

FEBRUARY 9

Spencer Play Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Red Day. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

FEBRUARY 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.