Moving into the New Year as the pandemic lingers

I guess that if you live long enough you get a golden pass to utilize the words, “My Generation.” I’m not talking about the song by rock band The Who; a song released in the mid-1960s that still plays on radio airwaves today. I’m talking about how fast times seem to be changing, and especially in a pandemic world.

I recall how things were when I was growing up – an age where the only electronic games were “Operation,” or maybe a “Pinball Machine”. Today almost every gadget has some sort of electric current, and most everything is wireless or remote.

While growing up things were quite different. At a young age we were encouraged to work, many grabbing newspaper delivery jobs, and fast-food joints or small diners were always an option when searching for work. These work ethics, once instilled, continued. Jobs were plentiful!

Fast-forward to today, and the world looks much different. And although America has always been good at uniting through tragedy after tragedy, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to present quite a challenge. And understandably so! How do you unite when a virus is forcing people to socially distance themselves from each other?

Zoom is a new and useful tool for businesses, and one that has kept families together as well since the pandemic was declared in March of 2020.

Some other things that emerged and grew in popularity during the pandemic include Instacart, Grubhub, and other delivery services. My guess is that those services are here to stay.

In a world where instant and the push of a button or tap of a credit card seems to be the new way to operate, keeping up on these changes can often present challenges for the older generation. Even scheduling vaccines when they became available presented a challenge for the elderly as they scrambled to grab a spot from an Internet portal set up through New York State. Most had no idea how to do this; it was a process that even challenged those with some computer knowledge.

Once vaccines became plentiful, however, the process became a bit easier with local pharmacies stepping in to administer the shots. Vaccines were so plentiful in 2021 that incentives, like the chance to earn free college tuition or a pre-paid credit card were offered in New York State. To date, over 70% of the residents in New York are fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and various medical organizations, herd immunity is not achieved without an effective vaccine. For COVID-19, the percentage of the population that needs to be infected to achieve herd immunity is estimated to be between 70% and 90%, and this is assuming lasting immunity is possible.

In Tioga County, N.Y., and from data received by Kylie Holochak, public information officer for Tioga County Public Health, 57.5% of the local population has been vaccinated, and 65.5% of the population has received at least one dose; 35.4% of the residents in Tioga County have received their booster dose. The county is currently experiencing high community spread, with a 13.25% transmission rate.

Whenever I think about the pandemic, and as we continue to tread through its course, one thought always comes to mind for me, “What happened to 15 days to flatten the curve?”

We all know that didn’t happen, and as the world was hurled into a vast and unknown healthcare crisis. Panic spread quickly among the nation and our differences soon became divisions, a country left split due to varying opinions.

And many unknowns remain surrounding the pandemic, virus, and vaccines, and as residents and businesses crawl their way back to some semblance of normalcy. And although things may never be as they were before the pandemic, we, as Americans, must learn to forge ahead and adapt to the world, as we know it today; a world that looks very different than it did two years ago.

The New Year signals hope, however, as we reflect on 2021 and look at the progress made in spite of adversity.

LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s economic development director, highlighted some of the positive things that happened during 2021, as well as a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for 2022.

According to Tinney, TEAM Tioga secured grant funding on behalf of the Village of Owego in the amount of $468,416 to be used to restore and repair the historic Owego Police Station, located on Temple Street in the Owego Central Historic District, while maintaining its historic features and character. Funds will be disbursed in 2022. Add this award to the previous funds secured by TEAM Tioga on their behalf, and the Village of Owego has benefited directly in an amount in excess of $5.5 million over the past four years.

TEAM Tioga also assisted the Village of Waverly on a grant in the amount of $25,000 that will allow for a qualified consultant to conduct an economic downtown market analysis to quantify local market forces and identify suitable economic growth sectors, including niche and diversified industrial and commercial sectors to attract to the area. Tinney stated that the study will ultimately be used to guide decisions that will increase job opportunities for Waverly residents, continue downtown revitalization efforts, and spark private investment in the Village. Funds will be disbursed in 2022.

During 2021, TEAM Tioga assisted with a grant in the amount of $103,522 that will expand countywide IT services to include the Village of Owego and the Town of Barton. Funds will be disbursed in 2022.

Currently, TEAM Tioga is assisting the Town of Nichols in exploring the expansion of broadband fiber to residents, allowing for service to un-served and underserved areas in the Town. A grant request to assist with the cost is being prepared by TEAM Tioga on behalf of the Town and will be announced in 2022.

The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency is investigating the creation of the Lounsberry Industrial Pocket that will provide six light industrial spec buildings on IDA owned property. The IDA recognizes the challenges with limited existing commercial building availability in Tioga County and the surrounding area, and this project is in the beginning of the planning stages, but targeted for 2022.

As for Village of Owego Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, they are finally underway. After significant delays due to COVID and subsequent supply challenges, TEAM Tioga has assisted many of the projects, such as the Home Central renovations and Shear Paradise improvements.

“There is much more to come in 2022 on DRI progress,” stated Tinney.

TEAM Tioga anticipates the hire of an Education Workforce Coordinator (EWC) in January of 2022. The EWC will work directly with school districts, employers, BOCES and colleges to collaborate on a unified approach to matching our emerging workforce with specific needs and skills.

“The Hooker Foundation has partnered with TEAM Tioga to make this innovative approach to workforce a reality,” said Tinney, adding, “TEAM Tioga has been working with several leads on manufacturing projects and is in discussions on planned expansions for existing businesses; 2022 is going to be a great year!”

As far as the pandemic, we were taught things when we were younger like washing your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and stay home if your are sick. These simple lessons can prevent the spread of germs, and seems to be effective in preventing other illnesses from spreading as well, like RSV – the nasty little virus that snuck up when every one was watching out for COVID. And for those that choose, vaccines are always available as a way to prevent serious illness and death, according to public health officials.

So stay safe, be well, and be smart. And as always, continue to support your local businesses.