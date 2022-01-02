Tioga County COVID-19 Update for December 15, 2021 – December 21, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 as follows.

According to the department there were 231 new cases during this time frame, with 95 unvaccinated and 90 vaccinated; there were 39 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 7 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were 5 hospitalizations. Sadly, the department reported one death during this time frame. There are currently 227 active cases.

COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses, like the common cold, influenza and strep throat continue to circulate around the community, which the community said is concerning in light of all of the travel and gatherings that took place over the holidays.

The Health Department also wrote, in their weekly brief, “We anticipate another spike in new COVID-19 infections following the holiday. Please monitor yourself and your household members over the next few weeks for any symptoms of COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses. If you are sick, please stay home and contact your health care provider before returning to work or school.”

The health department also reminded residents to take care of themselves by including healthy food choices, get in a few walks, get extra sleep, and drink plenty of fluids. They also reminded residents to wash their hands often, wear a mask when in public places, practice social distancing, and to avoid sick people.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.