County’s Board of Health revises Marijuana Resolution

At last month’s Board of Health Meeting it was decided on by members of Tioga County’s Health Department to revise their Marijuana Resolution to read as follows.

WHEREAS: The Tioga County Board of Health supports the use of marijuana (also known as cannabis, weed, pot, etc.) for serious and life-threatening medical conditions (approved through New York State Legislation in 2014) and acknowledges the March 2021 passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) for adult marijuana use (ages 21 and over) in New York State; and

WHEREAS: The Tioga County Board of Health has concerns regarding the ease of accessibility this creates for persons under the age of 21 to obtain marijuana; and

WHEREAS: The CDC states that marijuana use in adolescence or early adulthood can affect brain development and can also have serious impacts on a teen’s life including a decline in school performance; increased risk of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and psychosis; impaired driving; and the potential for addiction (1 in 6 youth who start smoking cannabis become addicted); and

WHEREAS: The high levels of THC in marijuana today, both in flower and edible form, can lead to serious health risks and overdose, especially if accidently consumed by children or pets; and

WHEREAS: Edibles are made to look like common food items making them appealing to children who may unknowingly consume them. Data from Upstate New York Poison Control Center indicates that calls have nearly tripled for children and teens under 19 years of age who ingested cannabis candies from January 2021 to May 2021, compared to the same time frame last year; and

WHERAS: Those exposed to secondhand marijuana smoke may experience psychoactive effects. Marijuana smoke may also cause the same health risks as being exposed to cigarette smoke; therefore be it

RESOLVED: The Tioga County Board of Health endorses the position that the legalization of marijuana is likely to be associated with negative social, physical, and mental health outcomes for children.