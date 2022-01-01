Girl Scouts seek local booth locations for 2022 Cookie Program

As the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program approaches (initial order-taking launches on Jan. 11), Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) is looking for assistance from regional businesses and community organizations to help girls and troops have a safe and successful season.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties; Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.

The council hopes to connect with area businesses and organizations in high-traffic areas to allow troops to host drive-thru cookie booths, as well as those that would like to host traditional walk-up booths. Troops also need inside, secure locations for cookie stock storage and pickup. Places like empty storefronts, unoccupied office spaces, etc.

“We want to help our Girl Scouts have another safe and successful cookie program by connecting with the communities we serve to host drive-thru booths and provide locations for traditional walk-up booths and logistics. Despite the continued pandemic, our girls enjoy the normalcy that this program provides,” says Ray Mulno, director of Retail Operations and Product Programs at GSNYPENN.

The 2022 cookie program will run from Jan. 11 to March 27. The annual fundraiser helps troops power Girl Scout activities for the year through experiences like community service, highest award projects, badge work, summer camp, travel, and more; all while girls gain important entrepreneurial and life skills. Proceeds (after paying the baker) stay local and are also used to maintain GSNYPENN’s properties and programs for its girl and adult members throughout the year.

Girl Scouts would need the use of any locations from mid-February through the end of March. GSNYPENN will provide insurance information for businesses and organizations. Those who can assist will receive publicity through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app and website, council social media, and local cookie season advertising which, in turn, helps drive additional customers to these local businesses and locations.

If your business or organization can help local Girl Scouts during cookie season in any way, contact Ray Mulno by email to rmulno@gsnypenn.org, or call (315) 698-9400, x2022.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is $25; financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become a volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.