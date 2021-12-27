Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Merry Christmas everyone! My name is Vincent and I was rescued by Gail from a colony of stray kitties with my three sisters who have all been adopted. Sadly it looks like I am going to be alone on Christmas.

That in itself is not a big deal because I don’t know what Christmas is but I am alone every day now, and that is a bigger deal. I miss my sisters and I live in a cage. Don’t get me wrong. I am happier here than living in the cold outdoors and not knowing where my next meal is coming from, but I would Love to live in your warm house and play with my catnip toys and sleep in my nice soft, warm pet bed that you lovingly gave to me.

I would reciprocate your love by being the best, sweetest 8-month-old boy you ever saw. I am gentle, good-natured, and I really like people,

Please consider adding a new dimension to your life and bring me home with you so we can keep each other company and show each other the love that we are both starving for. You will not regret it, I promise you! Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Vincent.

If you want to help Gail, make out your check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!