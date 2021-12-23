Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces youth grants awards

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2021 Floyd Hooker youth grants for Tioga County, N.Y. The awards total $17,100 to five non-profit organizations serving Tioga County.

“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Tioga County, New York resident Floyd Hooker,” said Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.

She added, “His commitment to the young people of Tioga County through his fund at the Community Foundation will support youth programs in the county forever. This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy.”

Receiving grants were the following organizations.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier received a grant in the amount of $2,500 to support Child Hunger Programs in Tioga County.

Corning-Elmira Musical Arts received a grant in the amount of $2,600. This grant will make it possible for the chamber ensembles of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes to partner with the Tioga County libraries to present narrated story book concerts.

Tioga County Rural Ministry received a grant in the amount of $3,000 that will enable low-income teenagers to purchase new back-to-school clothing and shoes so that they, like their peers, feel confident and proud of their appearance as they return to school.

The Christian Activity Network received a grant for $6,000 to purchase materials needed for an addition of a gazebo structure at the Court Complex. The structure will be equipped with benches for participant use in pre- and post-playing activities.

Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach Center received a grant for $3,000 to purchase supplies for presenters to engage students in interactive afterschool activities, and support for career field trips for the Youth Empowerment Support Services program in the Newark Valley High School and Spencer-Van Etten High School.

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga, Pa., and Tioga County in New York. To learn more, visit www.twintierscf.org or call (570) 888-4759.