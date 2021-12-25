Sheriff’s Department becomes Project LifeSaver partner

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month they are now a Project LifeSaver partner. Project LifeSaver, according to the Sheriff’s Department, is a program that assists families with members who have special needs and who are potentially at risk to wander.

Generally, Project LifeSaver clients are persons with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Autism, traumatic brain injuries, or someone with a history of wandering.

Sheriff Gary Howard would like to thank the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 and Tioga Hills Elementary School for their generous donation of $750 towards this program. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and accessories for future Project LifeSaver clients.

In a press release, the department wrote, “It is donations like this that will allow us to offset the costs of equipment that a family may need to purchase for their loved one.”

To learn more about this program, to inquire about a person’s eligibility or to inquire about donations, email to Lt. Adam Bessey at projectlifesaver@tiogacountyny.gov.