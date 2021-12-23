Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This is a follow up on the story about Michael and his missing family. For those who haven’t been following this story, a four to six week old kitten was found on Main Street in a hedgerow. After rescuing Michael I started looking for possible family members that might also be out their looking for help. I rescued two more kittens who were not related, and then little Rosie who was found behind the movie theater with her Mother and a sibling. I was not able to catch the Momma and the sibling to Rosie, who I call Baby.

I set traps every day for two solid months, occasionally moving them around according to sightings of the Momma and Baby. I was able to trap Momma one time but I had to release her because I had no idea where her Baby was. I felt Momma and Baby were in a particularly precarious situation because they lived in the parking lot behind the theater and they also crossed Church Street every day, twice a day, to go to some unknown destination via the Baptist Church driveway. All the traffic they dealt with every day was going to seriously limit their life expectancy.

Two days ago a mystery kitten showed up. A little black fur ball with bright blue eyes showed up to play with Baby. Momma was not around but the two kittens played together in the parking lot behind the theater. I set a trap outside of one of the shops and lo and behold I was able to trap Baby! I brought her home and secured her in a safe and warm shelter with a soft and warm bed for the night.

Sadly when Momma came back and could not find her Baby she paced and cried as she looked for her. I set a trap outside the shop again and prayed and asked God to help the Momma to be able to go into the trap and be reunited with her Baby. Since she had been trapped once already she was reluctant to go anywhere near the traps that I had been setting.

God answered our prayers because when I came back to check on the trap later that evening she was in the trap. I put Momma with Baby and now they are both warm and safe and happy.

I haven’t seen the little black kitten since. I hope its owner has reclaimed it. If not, I will find it and trap it and rescue it too.

Thank you and Thank God and Merry Christmas!