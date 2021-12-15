Master Gardener Training set to begin on January 8

Have you been thinking about becoming a Master Gardener volunteer? It is a great way to learn more about all aspects of gardening, make new friends, and make a difference in your community – all through the power of plants.

CCE Tioga is gearing up for training for Master Gardeners beginning on Jan. 8, and running for 17 weeks. The training is a blend of online learning and some hands-on workshops in the spring.

Each week covers a gardening topic, from plant biology to vegetable gardening to pest management, and much more. They found that it takes about six hours of “homework” to complete all the instruction for the week.

They have a class gathering (via Zoom) each Saturday at 9 a.m. and running about an hour or so. It is your chance to ask questions, learn more about the week’s topic, and get to know other trainees.

“I found it enjoyable to start my weekend with fellow gardeners,” said Barb Neal, Agriculture Agent and Horticulture Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension – Tioga, adding, “These are not mandatory, but they are really helpful, so try to make as many as you can. We also try to record them so you can catch up if you miss a week.”

The cost of the program is $75, but if that fee is a stretch for your budget, let Neal know at the contact below.

Master Gardeners is a volunteer program, and the “deal” is that you get wonderful training and you “repay” it by volunteering at least 40 hours over the next two years.

Of course, you can volunteer much more than that, we have gardeners who routinely volunteer 100 hours a year for over ten years,” added Neal.

You can email Barb Neal at ban1@cornell.edu, or call her at (607) 793-6414 if you have any questions and / or would like to join them.