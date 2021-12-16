Iconic mustache benefits officer battling cancer

All it took was a little help from a caring community.

Last month, Terra Phelps and Jeana Hoyt, and via Owego’s Community Shop located at 106 North Ave. in Owego, coordinated efforts with the Owego Police Department to sell mustache mugs and glasses as part of a fundraiser for “No Shave November.”

According to the Owego Police Department’s Facebook page, Village Police Officers joined other police departments in the area to take part in “No Shave November,” and as a way to put the spotlight on cancer awareness.

Phelps remarked, “Proceeds from the mug sales benefited a Tioga County Sheriff that is undergoing cancer treatments.”

Phelps thanks the local community for their generosity. Over $500 was raised and was matched by the Owego Police Benevolent Association.

But not just any mug, the mustache mug itself has a story-behind-the-story.

Phelps explained that her grandfather, Donald Seaver, Sr., and going back a generation to 1960 as the owner of the Community Shop for 25 years, sported an iconic mustache. He was actually well known for that mustache, and had also battled cancer. The senior Seaver passed away in 2015 and is remembered for his community-mindedness. Donald “David” and Jody Seaver have operated the popular neighborhood staple since 1985.

When considering options on how to design the mug, Phelps realized photographs she had wouldn’t quite work for transferring an image. So she reached out to local artist, Michelle McLaren, and asked if she could create an original sketch or watercolor of Seaver’s face to be used on the mugs.

McLaren’s artistic talent resulted in a remarkable likeness of Seaver.

“The mustache mug was a hit and then sold quickly,” said Phelps, and further shared that she has since received inquiries for more mug purchases.

Phelps also commented that an additional fundraiser is in the works for the month of December. Stop by the Community Shop for details.