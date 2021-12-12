What’s Happening for the week of December 12, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

DECEMBER

Make and Take Kits for the month of December; Glass Block Decorations, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

Congregate Lunch at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution is $4 for those aged 60 and older and $6 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. Download their monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 10, 11 and 12

Ti-Ahwaga Players present A Christmas Story, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Visit www.tiahwaga.com to learn more.

DECEMBER 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Tioga County Legislature Twelfth Regular Meeting of 2021, noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group Meets, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Free Build with LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

DECEMBER 15

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Sit and Stitch Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on. Registration is required.

Canceled: The Tioga County Planning Board Meeting planned for 7 p.m. via zoom has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, by calling (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 2 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

Last Day for Connie Roupp Memorial Angel Tree donations; choose a tag or donate monetarily to provide books to local school kids, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

DECEMBER 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

Stories and songs with Ms. Jess will live stream on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m. This week they will read Christmas stories.

DECEMBER 17

Christmas Magic performed by Magician Chris Johnson, 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Free and open to the public.

Holiday Luncheon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego at 11:30 a.m. Lasagna Rolls, Italian Vegetables, and Gingerbread will be served. Suggested contribution is $4 for those aged 60 and older and $6 for those under 60. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 320 to reserve your seat.

Storytime at the Spalding Memorial Library, 11 a.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read Christmas stories, sing songs, and do a craft.

DECEMBER 17 and 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry Holiday Box pick up, arrive at your appointment time. If you are not signed up and in need food, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Christmas Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 210 Hill Ave., Endicott. Drive thru pick up. See their ad in this week’s edition for more information.

PLEASE NOTE THE CORRECT TIME: The Newark Valley Fire Department and Auxiliary’s Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 20

Winter Wonderland Holiday event at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments and a holiday performance by the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 21

Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

DECEMBER 22

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Free Holiday Breakfast for Senior Citizens in the Newark Valley School District, 8 to 10 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For more information, call the high school at 642-8351.

DECEMBER 23

Cancelled: ACT Free Community Dinner, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.