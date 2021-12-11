‘Lights on the River’ with a ‘Whoville’ Twist

After a short break for a variety of reasons, this year’s Lights on the River event, held Dec. 3 and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace merchants, took place throughout downtown Owego and came back with a “Whoville” twist.
Mandy Neira, Cindy Lou Who, The Grinch, and Elizabeth Skovira take advantage of a photo opportunity at the Whoville backdrop at the Courthouse Square during Lights on the River, held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
For the last couple of years the Grinch, an angry green creature who lives in a cave on nearby Mount Crumpit and hates the holidays, has grown in popularity. The Whos from Whoville dislike him because of his mean-spiritedness, especially during the holiday season.
Somehow, and through a series of events and a newly formed friendship with Cindy Lou Who, The Grinch had a change of heart in the end.
Janelle Malia, Pat Hansen and Chris Knickerbocker prepare candles for the “community sing” at the Courthouse Square, and during Lights on the River, held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
With his appearance at Lights on the River for photo opportunities, and his Grinch-like attitude, he quickly became the star of the show along with some of guests resembling Whoville characters that some might remember from both “Horton Hears a Who” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber president and CEO, and Mayor Mike Baratta get ready to turn on the lights during Lights on the River, held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sister Chirya, who some will recall through her weekly inspiration column, arrived as Cindy Lou Who, and accompanied the Grinch for many photo opportunities; passing out notes of inspiration along the way.
The Grinch joins in on the music on the Courthouse steps during Lights on the River, held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Owego Free Academy Chamber Choir performed a community sing, with the Grinch even joining in for a song or two and with several Whoville characters hanging around. Other musicians, led by Owego Free Academy’s Lindsey Williams, performed around town.
Hygge Home, in Owego, was filled to the brim with everything “Whoville” during Lights on the River, held Dec. 3 in downtown Owego. Photo by Wendy Post)
The shops in town were bustling with visitors getting a head start on their shopping, or maybe to get warm. Many shops had entertainment of their own, and organizations like Rotary, the Girl Scouts from Apalachin, The Owego Dog Owners Group and others were offering information, vendors offered food, and Rotary was offering hot cider. It was a great night to be out on the town.
Fireworks light up the sky during Lights on the River, held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The event culminated with fireworks set from Draper Park, creating “Lights on the River,” a display sponsored by Royal Automotive in Owego.
You can learn more about Historic Owego Marketplace events by visiting www.owego.org.
The Purple Lightning Band started their performance on Lake Street during Lights on the River, and headed down Front Street and toward the Courthouse Square. The event was held in downtown Owego on Dec. 3. (Photo by Wendy Post)
And maybe you’ll see the Grinch again around town; a Breakfast with the Grinch event is planned for Dec. 19 at the Candor Fire Department Building on Owego Road in Candor. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pictured with the Grinch is the Robinson Family. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Pictured with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are young members of the Gatto – Escher Family. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
The Grinch looks like he might be up to a bit of trouble in this photo, taken during Lights on the River, held last Friday in downtown Owego. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Elizabeth Skovira and Mandy Neira strike a pose in Whoville Fashion, as the Owego Free Academy Chamber singers perform at the Courthouse Square during Lights on the River, held Dec. 3 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
After Chamber President Sabrina Henriques and Mayor Mike Baratta flipped the switch, the lights throughout the village came on – revealing snowflake shaped lights across the bridge, and decorated trees at the entrance to the Village. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These young attendees arrived in Whoville fashion to Lights on the River, held Dec. 3 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Lindsey Williams, OFA Music, performs at the M&T Lot with a group of her music students during Lights on the River, held Dec. 3 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Owego Police officers secure traffic for Lights on the River and work to keep guests safe and ensure an incident free evening in Whoville, the theme for this year’s Dec. 3 event in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
