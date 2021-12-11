‘Lights on the River’ with a ‘Whoville’ Twist

After a short break for a variety of reasons, this year’s Lights on the River event, held Dec. 3 and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace merchants, took place throughout downtown Owego and came back with a “Whoville” twist.

For the last couple of years the Grinch, an angry green creature who lives in a cave on nearby Mount Crumpit and hates the holidays, has grown in popularity. The Whos from Whoville dislike him because of his mean-spiritedness, especially during the holiday season.

Somehow, and through a series of events and a newly formed friendship with Cindy Lou Who, The Grinch had a change of heart in the end.

With his appearance at Lights on the River for photo opportunities, and his Grinch-like attitude, he quickly became the star of the show along with some of guests resembling Whoville characters that some might remember from both “Horton Hears a Who” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Sister Chirya, who some will recall through her weekly inspiration column, arrived as Cindy Lou Who, and accompanied the Grinch for many photo opportunities; passing out notes of inspiration along the way.

The Owego Free Academy Chamber Choir performed a community sing, with the Grinch even joining in for a song or two and with several Whoville characters hanging around. Other musicians, led by Owego Free Academy’s Lindsey Williams, performed around town.

The shops in town were bustling with visitors getting a head start on their shopping, or maybe to get warm. Many shops had entertainment of their own, and organizations like Rotary, the Girl Scouts from Apalachin, The Owego Dog Owners Group and others were offering information, vendors offered food, and Rotary was offering hot cider. It was a great night to be out on the town.

The event culminated with fireworks set from Draper Park, creating “Lights on the River,” a display sponsored by Royal Automotive in Owego.

You can learn more about Historic Owego Marketplace events by visiting www.owego.org.

And maybe you’ll see the Grinch again around town; a Breakfast with the Grinch event is planned for Dec. 19 at the Candor Fire Department Building on Owego Road in Candor. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.