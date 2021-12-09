Filling the bus with holiday cheer!

There will be smiles on the faces of Tioga County children this year thanks to the recently announced “Fill the Bus” effort being conducted by Owego Apalachin Schools. The best part of this 1st annual drive is that all of the toys collected will stay in Tioga County, and in an effort to help struggling families this year.

With all of the mandates and lockdowns that accompanied the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021, many families were left out of work, some permanently, and others were forced to stay home during long periods of virtual learning. This meant, for some, that a two-person household might have been faced with reducing to a one-person household during this timeframe, further stressing personal household budgets.

Tammy Garafano, union representative for transportation at O-A Schools, stated that the school would be collecting brand new, unwrapped toys for ages infant to teens.

“Folks can also purchase gift cards and we will do the shopping,” Garafano exclaimed.

On Tuesday, Garafano was joined at O-A’s bus garage by school Superintendent Corey Green, and principals Phil Schofield from Owego’s Elementary School, Ken Francisco from Owego’s Middle School and OFA, and Tom Beatty from the Apalachin Elementary School to kick-off the holiday gift drive.

For those that want to donate, they can drop the unwrapped gifts off to fill the bus at each of the schools in the designated area by Dec. 13. According to Garafano, they need to deliver the gifts to Nichols, and to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots by Dec. 15.

They are also inviting other organizations in the community to help “Fill the Bus”, and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the bus garage on Route 38 in Owego on Dec. 13 to ensure on-time delivery.

Garafano plans to hold the “Fill the Bus” drive annually, and hopes to start earlier next year.

“We wanted to start in November, but we are a bit late,” said Garafano, adding, “We will hopefully start at the beginning of November next year.”