Pennsylvania Department of Health to host free COVID vaccination pop-up sites

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Bradford County. The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania.

The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, staffed with nursing professionals. Bradford County was selected as a county that could benefit from the initiative as a result of the low vaccination rate, rural populations with the limited availability and access to the vaccines in the region.

The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, and will have a supply of Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID vaccines, along with stock of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The truck will have both adult and child doses as well as booster doses and primary first dose vaccines. Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation.

The HERO truck requires no pre-registration, and walk-ins are not only recommended, but also encouraged. The clinics require no proof of identification, and are free to all.

The truck will visit the following locations on Dec. 17: the Rome Township Community Building, 28083 State Route 187, Rome from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Second St., Wyalusing, Pa. from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the HERO truck will be at the Columbia Township Building / Bradley Hall, 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Columbia Crossroads from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building, 940 Springbrook Dr., Canton from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The truck will return to the same sites, at the same times, on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022 to administer second dose vaccines to those in need, or who receive the first dose at the upcoming clinics.

As of Dec. 1, 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Bradford County as the 63rd lowest vaccinated county in the state, ahead of only Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton, and Philadelphia counties. The state currently has more than 3,900 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Bradford County is currently seeing a 14-day positivity rate of 16% and saw 50 new cases on Dec. 1. Hospital data also shows a 22% increase in COVID admissions over the last 14 days, placing a significant strain on healthcare institutions.

For more information about the clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.