What’s Happening for the week of December 5, 2021

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

DECEMBER

Make & Take Kits for the month of December; Glass Block Decorations, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

Congregate Lunch at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution is $4 for those aged 60 and older and $6 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. Download their monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 3, 4 and 5

Ti-Ahwaga Players present A Christmas Story, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Visit www.tiahwaga.com to learn more. There will be a special visitor from the North Pole, after the Sunday, Dec. 5 performance.

DECEMBER 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Owego Community Chorus presents Behold a Savior Concert, 3 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, Day Hollow Road, Owego.

DECEMBER 6, 7 and 8

Call Santa at (607) 625-HOHO between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Hosted by the Apalachin Lions Club.

DECEMBER 7

The Valley Chorus presents Do You Hear What I Hear, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Jolly Farmer in Waverly and Yale’s Music Shop in Athens.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Waverly Play Group: Snowman Fun, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, call Joan at 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Free Community Dinner, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Live stream Stories and Songs with Ms. Jess, she will be on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m.

DECEMBER 10

The Owego Elks Second Friday Take-out dinner for December will be Baked Almond Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Roasted Vegetables, and Pumpkin Dessert. Dinners are $12 each and must be pre-ordered by calling (607) 687-1039 by Dec. 6.

Santa Story time, 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Santa will read stories and visit with the children. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register.

DECEMBER 10 and 11

Book Sale at the Broome County Public Library, Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, 185 Court St., Binghamton. Saturday is the bag sale, bring your own reusable bag and fill it with books for $5.

DECEMBER 11

Food Drive for TCRM, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations: Owego Mobil at 105 Southside Dr. in Owego and at Croton Hose Station #3, 8 Talcott St. in Owego. Items needed are non-perishable foods, paper items like toilet paper and baby wipes and diapers, personal hygiene items, and clothing items for infants to 12 years old; coats, hats, mittens, and coats are welcome.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Owego Apalachin Music Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. OA student musicians will be singing and playing various holiday tunes throughout the day. Mark your calendar for this new date and location. For additional information, follow @OAMusicBoosters on social media or visit oamusicboosters.org.

Stray Haven Adoption Event, 194 Shepherd Rd Waverly. They will be offering 20% off all pet adoptions on this date. They will also have Santa in the lobby. Bring your pets down and for a $5 donation get their picture taken with Santa. They will be having a luminary display in memory of pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge. The Lighting will be held at 4:30 p.m. with a brief prayer service. They welcome guests to drive around the driveway to see the lighted memorial display from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like to purchase a luminary for a pet that has passed, email to sarah@strayhavenspca.com.

Kids’ Crafts – Making Christmas tree ornaments, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

DECEMBER 11, 12 and 13

Ti-Ahwaga Players present A Christmas Story, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Visit www.tiahwaga.com to learn more.

DECEMBER 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Tioga County Legislature Twelfth Regular Meeting of 2021, noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 15

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Sit and Stitch Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on. Registration is required.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, via zoom, 7 p.m. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, by calling (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 2 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

DECEMBER 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 17

Christmas Magic performed by Magician Chris Johnson, 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Free and open to the public.

Holiday Luncheon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego at 11:30 a.m. Lasagna Rolls, Italian Vegetables, and Gingerbread will be served. Suggested contribution is $4 for those aged 60 and older and $6 for those under 60. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 320 to reserve your seat.

DECEMBER 17 and 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry Holiday Box pick up, arrive at your appointment time. If you are not signed up and in need food, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Christmas Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 210 Hill Ave., Endicott. Drive thru pick up. See their ad in this week’s edition for more information.

The Newark Valley Fire Department and Auxiliary’s Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 20

Winter Wonderland Holiday event at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments and a holiday performance by the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 21

Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 22

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 23

Cancelled: ACT Free Community Dinner, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.