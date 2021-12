On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the VFW in Owego was host to Black Friday Bowling at Owego Bowl.

According to VFW Member David Bensley, approximately 100 bowlers participated, consuming ten sheet pizzas and 30 pitchers of soda.

A special guest also stopped by for the event, The Grinch himself!

All together, about 200 games were played during this annual tradition, offered through the local VFW at Owego Bowl.