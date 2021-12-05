Tioga County COVID-19 Update for November 24, 2021 – November 30, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 as follows.

According to the department there were 182 new cases during this time frame, with 90 unvaccinated and 52 vaccinated; there were 23 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 17 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were ten hospitalizations. There are currently 264 active cases.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation.

Deaths related to COVID-19 are reported to the department in different ways. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The health department encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

With an increase of COVID-19 cases being seen across New York State, Tioga County Public Health is concerned that our area will experience a spike in new COVID-19 infections following the Thanksgiving holiday. Gatherings of any size with people outside of your household, especially among those who are not vaccinated, could potentially lead to new infections if there was just one positive case at a gathering, the department explained in their weekly brief.

They continued, “Monitoring yourself and your family for symptoms over the next couple of weeks will be critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If you are experiencing any common symptoms of COVID-19 like runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, headache, nausea, vomiting or shortness of breath, please stay home and contact your health care provider. Do not send your children to school if they are sick, and stay home if you are feeling ill. We urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

They also reported that another variant has been identified, Omicron, which was first seen in South Africa and has recently been detected in Canada. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated into new variants, which may cause COVID-19 illness.

The department wrote, “While there still is little we know about this new variant, the same precautions should be taken – washing your hands, practicing good respiratory hygiene, wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting vaccinated,” and emphasized, “Please, stay home if you are sick to avoid getting others sick.”

COVID-19 booster shots are now available for anyone 18 and older. If you completed the Moderna or Pfizer series 6-months ago or had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago, you are encouraged to get a booster shot. Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. All three of the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease and hospitalization, according to the department. To find a vaccination location, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.