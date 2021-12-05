Spreading joy in the community

A woman’s networking group based in Tioga County, N.Y., Cocktails & Connections, gathered on Dec. 1 at Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant for their annual Christmas toy drive.

Toys for children of all ages were donated and collected from individuals and organizations within the area. All toys received from the event benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and, in turn, will be distributed within the community.

Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director for Tioga County Rural Ministry, explained that 303 children received toys last year. The toys were donated from multiple sources including Cocktails & Connections.

Sister Mary commented, “This group is such a great connection to have within the community.”

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative chair, initially organized the group about seven years ago with a goal to empower, encourage, and support each other.

Regarding the success of the toy drive, Sauerbrey remarked, “It brings us so much joy to see these toys come through the door.”

Cocktails & Connections hopes that the toys will brighten the holiday season for children in the community.

A networking group of career-minded women in all stages of their careers, Cocktails & Connections meets about four times per year to share ideas and make new connections. The group selects a different location for each gathering as a way to support the many restaurants in the county.

Working and non-working women are encouraged to attend the functions to network and socialize, and all within an informal setting, minus any specific agenda.

The Cocktails & Connections group would like to reach out to individuals who may have recently relocated to the area, and welcomes them to connect and learn about all that Tioga County has to offer.

For women interested in joining the group, find them on Facebook. There is no charge to participate, although members are responsible to purchase their own food and beverages at each meeting. Search for Cocktails & Connections! (with an exclamation point!). From there, complete the appropriate request form on the Facebook page.