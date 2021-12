On Dec. 11, a Food Drive for Tioga County Rural Ministry will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations, Owego Mobil at 105 Southside Dr. in Owego and at Croton Hose Station #3, 8 Talcott St. in Owego.

Items needed are non-perishable foods, paper items like toilet paper and baby wipes and diapers, personal hygiene items, and clothing items for infants to 12 years old; coats, hats, mittens, and coats are welcome.