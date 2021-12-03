Area residents give back to the community

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) President, Suzanne Lee, recently announced that the CFTT received the single largest private gift in the community foundation’s 19-year history. Donors Phyllis and Arthur DuBois donated $3,131,996 to CFTT for the support of community organizations, continuing their lifetime support of the Potter County Historical Society, Eulalia Cemetery Association, Hearts Response (The Christmas House), Teacher’s Pet Rescue, Coudersport Fire Department, Coudersport Ambulance Association, and the Austin Fire Department.

Arthur “Art” and Phyllis met during his 25-year career at IBM. They were married in 1965, and shared homes in Coudersport and Owego, N.Y.

“Anyone who knew Phyllis knew her to be kind and generous,” said family friend and attorney Pat Larsen, adding, “Although Art was analytical and displayed a gruff exterior, beneath it all, he, too, was kind-hearted. They were always there for those in need, much like the charities they have supported. They did not seek recognition in their actions, and did many things that would otherwise go unnoticed, such as putting flowers on the graves of the deceased; delivering holiday gifts to the elderly; or paying the tuition of those seeking to start a new career.”

Pat Larsen continued, “The organizations that will benefit from their gifts are the same ones they supported through anonymous donations during their lifetimes. They also valued education and knew the doors that it can open, as they experienced those benefits in their own careers. Moreover, they never forgot their roots, and that is why scholarships to their high schools have been endowed.”

Art DuBois was a graduate of Coudersport High School and Phyllis graduated from Waverly High School. They established two new scholarship funds at their respected schools. The Wright Family Scholarship will support graduating seniors from Waverly High School. It was established with a gift of $313,000.

Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles stated, “The Waverly Central School District is grateful to Phyllis Wright DuBois for the generous scholarship gift to the children of the Waverly Community. We are blessed to have alumni who care and contribute to our children and their education. Waverly CSD’s motto is Kids, Community and Each Other, Mrs. DuBois is the embodiment of that motto.”

The DuBois Family Scholarship Fund was established with a gift of $940,000 for graduating seniors from Coudersport Area High School for studies with a preference given for science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

“Coudersport Area School District is honored and pleasantly surprised to receive such a generous and substantial donation from the DuBois family to support the DuBois Family Scholarship Fund,” said Drew Kyle, superintendent of Coudersport Area School District.

“Art and Phyllis DuBois had the foresight to leave a gift for tomorrow’s needs-needs that they could only imagine,” said Suzanne Lee, adding, “CFTT is honored to care for their legacy.”

For more information on CFTT, contact Suzanne Lee at (570) 505-2975.