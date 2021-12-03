Reminder: call Santa at (607) 625-HOHO

Although he is very busy this time of year, the Apalachin Lions Club has persuaded Santa Clause to take phone calls for three nights in early December.

Santa has been happy to do this for the children in the area for many years. He is looking forward to talking to his many young friends, again, so he will know what they want for Christmas.

To talk to Santa, call (607) 625-HOHO (607-625-4646) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, and 8.