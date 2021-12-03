Tioga State Bank donates $2,500 to ‘Hope Endures’

Tioga State Bank recently presented the Sayre House of Hope with a check for $2,500 as part of the “Hope Endures” campaign.

Robert Fisher, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank, stated, “The Sayre House of Hope helps many families while dealing with a medical crisis at Guthrie. We are happy to support an organization that helps those in need.”

With the support of this year’s valued sponsors and donors, the “Hope Endures” campaign raised over $130,000 to benefit the Sayre House of Hope.

The “Hope Endures” campaign was held in lieu of the Guthrie Gala 2021, which was canceled due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. Like the Guthrie Gala, funds raised though “Hope Endures” directly support the Sayre House of Hope The Sayre House of Hope provides affordable, temporary housing and support to Guthrie’s patients and families, 365 days a year.

Tricia Huston, director of Guthrie Resource Development, stated, “We are grateful for the generous support of community partners, like Tioga State Bank, that make it possible for the Sayre House of Hope to continue to provide a home away from home for our patients and their loved ones.”

To donate or learn more, visit www.guthrie.org/gala.