Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 19, 2021, property located at 814 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from County of Tioga to Michelle Stebbins for $12,000.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 117 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Russell Stout to Richard and Karen Wasecka for $118,000.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 71 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Tioga, from Leonard and Nancy Morris to Joshua and Kristin Hodges for $272,500.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 30 Sawyer Dr., Town of Owego, from Russell and Cynthia Cornwell Sr. to Manuel Tahay and Claudia Gallegos for $210,000.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 1007 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from David Lunder to Nicholas Baranski for $315,000.

On Nov 22, 2021, property located at 122 Park Place, Village of Waverly, from County of Tioga to William Brewster for $7,500.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 636 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from County of Tioga to BTSB Properties LLC for $21,000.

On Nov. 22, 2021, property located at 189 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from County of Tioga to Kayla Pond for $34,000.

On Nov. 23, 2021, property located at 110 Anderson Hill Rd., Tioga, from Jeffrey and Hulda Decker to James Zacharias for $129,900.