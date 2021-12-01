Enter your home or business in the Light Up Tioga Driving Tour 

Tioga County Tourism is calling for entries for this year’s Light Up Tioga Driving Tour. The Tour will feature homes and neighborhoods throughout Tioga County, N.Y., and will allow residents and visitors to tour the county and view the Christmas Light displays.

“Last year’s tour was very popular and featured many beautiful displays that residents worked very hard on to spread holiday cheer at a time when events were cancelled due to COVID,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism, adding, “This year our events are back, but we think the tour will again be a welcomed holiday activity.”

Tourism will produce a printed and digital map of the tour.

“We encourage people taking the tour to visit local businesses along the way to do some shopping, stop for dinner, or to get some holiday treats and warm drinks to take with you on your drive,” Maffei added.

If you would like to register your home or business, enter online at www.experiencetioga.com or call (607) 687-7440 for an entry form. Entry forms must be in by Dec. 6, 2021 to be included on the map and in advertising for the tour.

Light Up Tioga starts Dec. 10, and lights will be on every day from dark until 8 p.m. through Dec. 24.