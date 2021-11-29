Numerous programs available at the Coburn Free Library

Did you know that the Coburn Free Library has programs for all ages? Yes, it’s true! Most programs repeat on a monthly basis; some require advance registration.

Storytime takes place every Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., with Mrs. G. Bring your children and enjoy books, crafts, and a general ruckus of educational fun.

The Master Minds Club meets the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Your child can create and exercise their masterful minds. Each month’s activity will encourage a spirit of inquiry and thinking outside of the box. Registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Lego Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month; ages five and up are welcomed to make creations inspired by the monthly challenge. The library supplies the Lego’s, and participants bring their imagination! Registration is required.

The Paint and Learn Acrylic Art Program occurs monthly on the first Saturday at 1 p.m. Young artists are given the supplies and instruction to let their imagination, creativity, and artistry soar. Registration is required.

Also monthly, the popular program, Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog usually occurs on the third Saturday at 1 p.m. Watch the library’s event calendar at www.coburnfreelibrary.org for exact dates. Registration is encouraged.

Every Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. is Tech Support Tuesday, where experts come by to answer your tech questions.

Beginning Dec. 2, the library is beginning World Language Lessons, starting with Spanish. These lessons will be built around the Mango Language app that you can access free with your library card. Classes are free; however, donations are accepted. The lessons take place on Thursdays from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., and registration is required.

Planned for Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. is the Polar Express Pajama Party, where the book comes to life. Registration is required.

For more information, visit www.coburnfreelibrary.org and click on the “events” tab. The Coburn Free Library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego and is handicap accessible.