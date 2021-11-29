‘A Christmas Story’ returns to the Ti-Ahwaga stage!

Posted By: psadvert November 29, 2021

After a COVID break last year, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players have announced they will once again present “A Christmas Story” for six performances in December.  

Patrons will be treated to the stage production of A Christmas Story, the timeless story of Ralphie Parker and his quest to receive for Christmas “a Legendary Official Red Ryder 200 Shot Carbine Action Range Model Air Rifle, with a Compass and this Thing Which Tells Time Built Right Into the Stock.” 

There will be many opportunities to catch this American classic, as performances will take place on Fridays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.; and on Sundays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. 

There will be a special visitor from the North Pole after the Sunday, Dec. 5 performance.  

As in the past, concessions will include Charcuterie Boards, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, and, of course, meatloaf and red cabbage.

Since 1960, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players have provided arts and entertainment to the community. Located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, the cabaret-style theater hosts up to 150 people for live productions.

To learn more, visit www.tiahwaga.com. 

