Concentrate On Personal Change

Personal change has many hidden benefits. When I do not get upset thinking about how others must change and instead concentrate on my own change, good things start to happen. First, I feel better about myself; second, I start to have positive feelings towards others and begin to understand them; and third, others start having a more positive attitude towards me.

Remember that people are often like books. Some deceive you with their cover, and others surprise you with their content. Who am I to judge? Be so busy improving the self that you have no time to criticize others.

When my inner landscape is full of beautiful thoughts, everything I do is a pleasure. I feel internally happy. Work becomes like a game and I’m just having fun. Otherwise, work without happiness is like a burden we have to endure.

The only difference between a good day (game) and a bad day (burden) is our attitude. It is the quality of thoughts that creates our attitude. Make your thoughts peaceful, positive, and pure. When we begin to think positively, we accumulate power and our self-confidence and effectiveness increases. We can change our circumstances and ultimately our future by changing our attitude.

Whilst you’re sanitizing and wiping everything down, be sure to wipe negative thoughts and feelings out of your mind and heart. That’s a virus, too. When I allow negative thoughts to come, it is as if a leak develops in the vessel of the soul.

This viral growth of negative thoughts disturbs our inner peace. Inner peace is needed to be able to draw energy and accumulate power from God. Meditation is the best wireless connection of the soul to God. Most of the problems in life come from forgetting to remember God and make the connection; we act without thinking and we keep thinking without acting. Thinking too much, worrying, does not take away tomorrow’s trouble; it takes away today’s peace.

While our body is made up of five physical elements, it is the consciousness, the soul, that keeps the body alive and looking beautiful. In meditation, when we go behind the eyes, we become aware of what spirituality is. Turning our mind within allows us to discover this deep undisturbed part of well being beneath the many emotions of everyday life.

It comes into my inner awareness, ‘I am a soul, a peaceful spiritual being in a physical body.’ Experience going to this silent still space again and again. This exercise automatically refreshes the soul and fills it with peace and power.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)