Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 15, 2021 through Nov. 21, 2021 there were 71 calls for service, seven traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Samantha A. Vanderkarr, age 33 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Family Court Warrant for Failure to Obey Child Support Order issued by Tioga County Family Court. Vanderkarr was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jeremy L. Blake, age 41 of Brooktondale N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation), and Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Blake was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.