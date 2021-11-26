Matt Gatto signs Letter of Intent (Photos)

Matt Gatto, senior at Owego Free Academy, signed a Letter of Intent on Nov. 12 at the OFA Lobby. Here, he is pictured with his parents, Sal and Michelle Gatto, and as he signs his letter. Matt has been a member of the varsity lacrosse team since his freshman year and currently plays defense. As a junior, Matt was named a 2nd team all division defender. He will be attending Hampton University, a private school in Virginia, to play D1 lacrosse. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
November 26, 2021
Matt Gatto, senior at Owego Free Academy, signed a Letter of Intent on Nov. 12 at the OFA Lobby. Here, he is pictured with the Lacrosse Coach, Andy Race; Football Coach, Steve Virkler; and Wrestling Coach, Nick Rodgers. Matt has been a member of the varsity lacrosse team since his freshman year and currently plays defense. As a junior, Matt was named a 2nd team all division defender. He will be attending Hampton University, a private school in Virginia, to play D1 lacrosse. Provided photo.
