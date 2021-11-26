1st Annual Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament set for December 4-5

For 50 years, Charlie Sibley coached, guided, inspired and mentored youngsters from Tioga County. On Aug. 24, 2020, Charlie passed away from complications due to a stroke. A stalwart in the basketball world, well respected among his peers, Charlie illustrated the selfless man.

In honor of Coach Sibley and his legacy, the Owego Free Academy Boys and Girls Basketball program is holding the 1st annual Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 4 and 5 at Owego Free Academy. OFA Basketball hopes to hold this tournament for the next 50 years.

This year’s field includes Tioga Central, Union-Endicott, Marcellus High School, and, of course, Owego Free Academy.

A recent press release that announced the tournament, wrote, “Coach Sibley was an institution in our community. Proceeds from this tournament will continue that legacy for years to come as we begin the Charlie Sibley Scholarship Fund – a scholarship awarded each year to a deserving male and female basketball player.”

For further information please contact Chris Evans at evansc@oacsd.org or Luke McEvoy at mcevoyl@oacsd.org.