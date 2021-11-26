Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Kick off your holiday season with a leisurely drive out to Hilltop Community Farm in Candor, N.Y. They will be ready with loads of greens and trimmings and the supplies to make a beautiful holiday wreath.
Put on your woollies and join them at the farm (in an unheated garage) to make a hand-tied wreath. The fundraiser event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon for a wreath-making lesson, and then make a beautiful wreath that you will complete and take home. Warm up in their kitchen and enjoy hot apple cider and holiday treats.
They can take a maximum of 25 people, so register soon by calling Barb Neal at (607) 793-6414 or by emailing her at ban1@cornell.edu.
CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm is located at 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor, N.Y. 13743. Any proceeds from the event will be used to purchase tools for Hilltop Community Farm.
Be the first to comment on "Wreath-Making Workshop with CCE Tioga"