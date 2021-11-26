Wreath-Making Workshop with CCE Tioga

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Kick off your holiday season with a leisurely drive out to Hilltop Community Farm in Candor, N.Y. They will be ready with loads of greens and trimmings and the supplies to make a beautiful holiday wreath.

Put on your woollies and join them at the farm (in an unheated garage) to make a hand-tied wreath. The fundraiser event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon for a wreath-making lesson, and then make a beautiful wreath that you will complete and take home. Warm up in their kitchen and enjoy hot apple cider and holiday treats.

They can take a maximum of 25 people, so register soon by calling Barb Neal at (607) 793-6414 or by emailing her at ban1@cornell.edu.

CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm is located at 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor, N.Y. 13743. Any proceeds from the event will be used to purchase tools for Hilltop Community Farm.