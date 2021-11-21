R&C Auto to host supply drive for the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

R&C Auto, located at 2100 Route 17C in Owego, recently announced they will host a Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Supply Drive for the holidays.

In the announcement, Owners Cynthia and Russ Cornwell wrote, “Due to rapid increasing numbers of kids at the club, there is a need for supplies.”

Items needed are Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Amazon Gift Cards; checks made out to the TCBGC with “Program Supplies” in the subject line; Elmer’s Glue and construction paper; paper towels and Clorox Wipes; craft and coloring kits; paintbrush multi packs for children; crafting paint (washable); and molding clay, small painting canvas packs.

Stop by R&C Auto with your donation by Dec. 11.