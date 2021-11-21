What’s Happening for the week of November 21, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

NOVEMBER

Tech Program, Tuesdays in November, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

Storytime at Coburn Free Library, Wednesdays in November, 10:15 a.m., Main Street, Owego.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Make & Take Leaf Lantern Kits, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

NOVEMBER 21

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Dinner is takeout and drive-thru only. Donations accepted.

Homemade Butternut Squash and Applesauce, St. Margaret Mary’s Church on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Pints or quarts can be purchased. Sale is from noon to 1 p.m. Drive-thru pick up.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Van Etten Library Book Club, If I Stay, 1 p.m. at 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For more information, call (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

NOVEMBER 23

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall. There will also be a bake sale for dessert or to take home. Hosted by the Candor Emergency Squad.

NOVEMBER 25

Cancelled for this date and Dec. 23: ACT Free Community Dinner, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 27

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

The GloryWay Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry.

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale begins until sold out, Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. Fraser Firs will sell for $40 each.

NOVEMBER 28

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 30

Using the Safari Web Browser Wednesday, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

Shared Services Plan Meeting, noon in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. This will be for the purpose of presenting Tioga County’s 2022 Shared Services Plan.

DECEMBER 1

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Trivia Night at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Light fare is available for snacking, and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. First place team is awarded a prize worth $25.

DECEMBER 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 3

Lights On the River, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Owego. There will be holiday food, live music and street entertainment, caroling on the Courthouse Square, and fireworks over the river. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Village Christmas Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with DJ Rick Uhl. The evening includes free hot cocoa and popcorn, free crafts for kids, and a chance to win a gift basket. Smokey Legends will be at the lodge.

DECEMBER 4

Candor Community Chorus to present winter holiday concert, 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. Masks are required.

Christmas Craft Show and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch is available.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Annual Holiday Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Proceeds will benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

DECEMBER 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Free Community Dinner, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 10

The Owego Elks Second Friday Take-out dinner for December will be Baked Almond Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Roasted Vegetables, and Pumpkin Dessert. Dinners are $12 each and must be pre-ordered by calling (607) 687-1039 by Dec. 6.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Owego Apalachin Music Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. OA student musicians will be singing and playing various holiday tunes throughout the day. Mark your calendar for this new date and location. For additional information, follow @OAMusicBoosters on social media or visit oamusicboosters.org.

Drive Thru Food Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Croton Hose Station #3, 8 Talcott St., Owego or Owego Mobil, 105 Southside Dr., Owego.

DECEMBER 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Food Drive for TCRM, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations: Owego Mobil at 105 Southside Dr. in Owego and at Croton Hose Station #3, 8 Talcott St. in Owego. Items needed are non-perishable foods, paper items like toilet paper and baby wipes and diapers, personal hygiene items, and clothing items for infants to 12 years old; coats, hats, mittens and coats are welcome.

DECEMBER 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Tioga County Legislature Twelfth Regular Meeting of 2021, noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 15

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 21

Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 22

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 23

Cancelled: ACT Free Community Dinner, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.