Spalding Memorial Library to host 7th Annual Christmas Market

The Christmas Market at the Spalding Memorial Library announces its return for the 2021 season as they host their 7th annual Christmas Market at 724 South Main St. in Athens.

Visit them on Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the library. Stroll the grounds, warm yourself by the outdoor fire pits, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. There will also a visit from Santa for the children.

Guests will be able to browse goods offered by local vendors, including alpaca products, photo gifts and festive home décor, and much more.

Mediterranean Tastes Food Truck and Fast Lane Philly’s Food Truck will be on hand to sell refreshments.

At 11:30 a.m., Retired Gunnery Sgt Kenneth J. Serfass, as Ulysses S. Grant, will give a presentation. General Grant will enlighten his guests as to customs within the army of Civil War soldiers at this time of year, and share some of his own family traditions at Christmas, too.

In a press release, library representatives wrote, “The act of shopping locally warms the heart and spirit, so surely it can never be too wintry for an outdoor Christmas Market! It’s not only the perfect place to get into the spirit of the holiday shopping season, you’ll also find it’s the perfect time to start checking friends and family off your Christmas list.

To learn more, you can call the library at (570) 888-7117.