Local Author pens Christian Children’s Picture Book

If you’re looking for a heartfelt, spiritual children’s story full of emotions from a young child’s point of view, with a rainbow at the end of the book, look no farther. ‘Mommy Said’ by Ashley Applegarth, is a testament to faith, friendship, and is an excellent read for children, as well as adults who have children, and have, or are dealing with cancer.

The book is written in memory of Lorisa Bates, of Candor, who died of cancer in November 2020, leaving behind two young children, and answers a child’s question – what does “It Is Well” mean? Even though the story is from a child’s point of view, the message is one of hope and spirituality.

“It Is Well” (With My Soul), a poem written by Horattio Spafford, was Bates’ mantra and message to those around her, especially her children, throughout her ordeal.

“Lorisa and I had been friends for most of our lives,” Applegarth said. “I can still remember our first sleepover party! We did many of our milestones together. We were in elementary, middle, and high school together.”

The two went on church retreats and vacations together, as well, and after graduation from high school attended Nyack College, where they both majored in childhood education. The two eventually ended up working at Candor Elementary, and for a brief period of time, in the same classroom.

“Our lives just kept being intertwined. I know it was a God thing. He knew that we would need each other.”

When asked about the idea to write this story, it wasn’t surprising to discover that since the two of them had to design a few books in their Children’s Literature class while in college, the idea of writing a book took hold. The idea for the story line centered on something for kids whose parents have cancer. Applegarth said that Bates wanted kids to see the “hope and strength we have in Jesus when we are going through tough situations.”

“Sadly, we only were able to brainstorm before she passed away a few months later,” said Applegarth.

After finally deciding to write the book, knowing it needed to be told, Applegarth reached out to Bates’ mother to get the family’s approval and permission to publish Lorisa’s story, wanting to share it with Lorisa’s children, as well as the community. Then came deciding on pictures to include and how to go about it.

“Deciding on the pictures was tricky at first,” Applegarth admitted, adding, “I wasn’t sure I was the best illustrator for the job. I wanted the pictures to be authentic and real. I decided to use a watercolor filter on my iPhone with original pictures [of the family] I had taken, or were given by the family [pictures of Lorisa and her children].”

Responses to Mommy Said have been positive. From beautifully written, powerful and meaningful, to it captures what a child may be thinking or feeling while watching someone they love go through the battle with cancer, all the while pointing them to Jesus. Applegarth is beyond pleased that her message is being received in a positive, loving way, and her message is clear.

“That no matter what happens in this life, sickness, pain, death or any difficult situation we go through we can still have hope and be happy on the inside because of Jesus. He brings peace and love to everyone.”

But that’s not the end of the story. Learning that the family had set up a trust fund for the two young children, Applegarth quickly arranged for proceeds from the sale of the book to go to the trust fund. Six dollars from every book goes directly to the children’s trust fund.

This soft cover book is currently available on the Blurb.com website, Mommy Said by Ashley Applegarth | Blurb Books ; Trendsetters Salon in Candor; Arrowhead Christian Parable Bookstore in Johnson City; and God’s Promise Bookstore in Athens, Pa. Applegarth will hold a book signing at Arrowhead Christian Parable Bookstore on Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applegarth, who always dreamed of being a teacher, has followed that path and passion, and credits God for blessing her with that gift. She is currently a third grade teacher at Candor Elementary, entering her 12th year of teaching, having taught at both private and public schools. She previously taught at North Spencer Christian Academy for five years, and before that ECA in Madrid, Spain.

Applegarth remarked, “I hope this book can touch the hearts of all of its readers. I pray that they can see that Jesus loves them, and that He is the one that gives hope, strength and peace in life’s most difficult situations. Lorisa’s faith was so strong throughout her battle, and I know that she would want to share that message with the world too. May it touch your heart and bless your soul. May all of the readers remember and say, ‘It is Well.’”