Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 4, 2021, property located at 196 Lathrop Rd., Town of Candor, from Daniel Malone to Jeff and Shirley Gehres for $55,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 303 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from County of Tioga to Steven and Michelle Chaffee for $133,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 17 Brook St., Village of Newark Valley, from County of Tioga to Zamir Shaikh for $10,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 1301 Cornell Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Jared Martin for $7,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 5 Spruce St., Village of Owego, from County of Tioga to Robert Graves for $12,500.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 886 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Robie Rentals Inc. for $65,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 15 Williams St., Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Lori Tinkham for $8,500.

On Nov. 4, 2021, property located at 54 State Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Matthew Sloat for $18,500.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 6485 State Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Perkins Realty Investments for $54,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 3301 Bailey Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Henry Welfel to Howard and Helen Walter for $45,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 56 Depot St., Town of Owego, from Alan and Rachael Dutton to Jay and Marissa Dutton II for $65,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 76 S. Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Abigail, Phillip and Dorothy Ortu to Russell and Vickie Bigelow for $199,900.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 508 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Natalie and John Desisti to Robert Platt for $130,000.

On Nov. 5, 2021, property located at 551 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Richard Belvey to Lucille Kabes for $145,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 156 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald Brown to Hasan and Yadirah Pathan for $160,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 2 Fifth Ave., Tioga, form Cheryl Barber to Glenn and Toni Ellis for $114,500.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 5743 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from John and Lurenda Houston to Gerald and Lisa Houston for $44,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at Mt. Pleasant Road, Town of Nichols, from Paul Gerrer and Casey Krause to Hugh and Elaine Lasater Jr. for $40,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 642 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Town of Tioga to Stacy and Tony Santalucia for $122,500.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 62 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, form Marjorie Rider By POA, Marilee Willmot As POA, to Edward and Kelly Smith for $149,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Spencer, from Spencer Van Etten School District to Edward and Lorie Rothermel for $121,777.

On Nov 8, 2021, property located at 118 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Anne Lattimer to Bradley Chaffee for $91,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 12 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from County of Tioga to Owego Holdings 2021 LLC for $22,500.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 12620 State Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Denise Liddington to Christine Russell for $54,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 108 Max Dixson Lane, Town of Barton, from County of Tioga to Norman Millage Jr. for $9,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 23 Cayuta St., Town of Barton, from County of Tioga to John Mick for $4,000.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at Kings Cross Road, Tioga, from Barbara Frechette to Patricia Sheehan for $25,125.

On Nov. 8, 2021, property located at 2663 S. Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from James and Elaine Maxam to Heather Coveney for $150,000.

On Nov. 9, 2021, property located at 350 Main St., Village of Owego, from County of Tioga to Neil and Sarrah Lewis for $42,500.

On Nov. 9 2021, property located at 3846 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Kamal Hanna for $135,000.