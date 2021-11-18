Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Sherry and I am about eight months old. I used to live in Berkshire, but I was what you would call a ‘stray’. I did not have a home. I just showed up on these nice people’s porch one day.

They were good people and they obviously liked cats, so I thought if I played my cards right I could get them to claim me as their own. However, I did not consider the fact that they might have another animal that might not like me.

When they opened the door and held it open for a couple of minutes I scooted in and jumped up on their couch, and then I lay down between them. It felt like a perfect fit but alas, enter their dog. He did not like me.

They had to put me back outside. So here I am looking for someone who can find room in their loving home for a nice kitty who is fixed and has had her shots. I am ready to go!

I love people and get along with other kitties. I want to find a nice home where I can show you what a good girl I can be. If you want to meet me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask about Sherry. I can’t wait to meet you!

If you would like to help Gail by donating, please send your check made out to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Thanks for helping us!