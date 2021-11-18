Ribbon cutting officiates completion of downtown revitalization project

“It’s been a long journey, but a good one,” said Alan Briggs, owner of 167-169 Main St. in Owego, as a ribbon was cut on Nov. 9 to officiate the completion of the Village of Owego Main Street Rehabilitation project that restored his building, as well as 171 Main St., owned by George Awad.

The $1.3 million project, developed under the Empire State Development Restore New York Round V and Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) programs, included the full interior and exterior rehabilitation of the mixed-use buildings located at 167-169 and 171 Main St. in the heart of the Village’s downtown central business district.

And the project had many partners. Tioga State Bank’s Vice President and Commercial Services Officer, Jon Ward, attended the ceremony and stated that it has been a long effort, but one that TSB is very proud to be a part of.

Briggs, in a previous story published regarding the rehabilitation effort, stated, “The costs associated with historic redevelopment often make the renovation of historic structures infeasible. The Restore New York and DRI funds in partnership with local lender, Tioga State Bank, were crucial in allowing us to complete the full scope of this project.”

George Awad, property owner at 171 Main St., was also in attendance.

“I’ve been part of this village for 60 years,” said Awad, adding, “I want to thank every one.”

The rehabilitation of the buildings included the build-out of two new commercial spaces on the first floor, and ten residential units on the second and third floors in addition to building façade improvements, enhancements that are highly noticeable as motorists enter Owego across the Court Street Bridge and down Court Street.

For Brittany Woodburn, deputy director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, the project, even with its delays due to COVID, is a huge success.

“Both the Restore NY and DRI programs have had a truly meaningful impact in Tioga County and the Village of Owego,” said Woodburn, adding, “The rehabilitation of these buildings has not only helped strengthen the Village’s vibrant main street community, but it has also spurred additional economic investment through the attraction of new businesses, visitors, and residents.”

To learn more about the Village of Owego Downtown Revitalization projects, visit www.ny.gov/downtown-revitalization-initiative/southern-tier-village-owego.