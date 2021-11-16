Save the date: Owego Apalachin Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft Fair returns

The Owego Apalachin Music Boosters recently announced the return of the Holiday Craft Fair, planned for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Owego Church of the Nazarene. The craft fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approximately 40 vendors will be selling handmade arts and crafts, and Owego-Apalachin student musicians will be singing and playing various holiday tunes throughout the day.

Take your chance at winning an OA Music Booster raffle basket, and enjoy a treat at the concession’s booth during your visit. The craft fair will also be the first chance to purchase tickets for the Mary Poppins VIP Raffle, with a chance to win free tickets to the OA Music Department’s presentation of Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical.

The church is located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego. Mark your calendar for this new date and location. For additional information follow @OAMusicBoosters on social media or visit our oamusicboosters.org.