Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Nov. 1, 2021 through Nov. 7, 2021 there were 63 calls for service, seven traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Ronald D. Carr Jr., age 24 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Trespassing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Suspicious Person at the Price Chopper Plaza. Carr was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Abraham A. Phelan, age 23 of Ithaca, N.Y. was arrested for Trespassing (Violation) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), following an Incident at Walgreens Parking Lot. Phelan was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.